Silfex to host 3 job fairs in Springfield

A high-tech manufacturing firm that employs more than 500 people in Springfield will host three job fairs between Saturday and the end of the month.
Silfex, which builds silicon components, plans to host the first of those events this Saturday at its Springfield location at 1000 Titus Road. It will start at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.
The other two job events will take place at the same location and will both be held on Wednesday. One will last from 9 a.m. to noon and the other will go from 5 to 7 p.m.
The company is looking to hire experienced CNC machinists, experienced maintenance technician as well as fill entry level manufacturing roles and recruit quality inspectors.
Silfex is based in Eaton and is a division of Lam Research Corp. The company builds silicon components that are part of the machines that make chips used in several industries, including everything from computer processors to cell phones to cars.
The hiring events will be focused on filling positions at the Springfield location, said Kate Seegraves, a spokesperson for the company.
Silfex has continued to grow its Springfield workforce since announcing plans to expand into the area in 2017. By the end of 2021, it had surpassed its initial goal of having 400 people committed to the Springfield facility.
The event this Saturday as well as the two later this month will be in-person. Those interested will have an opportunity to meet with the company’s Human Resource team and learn more about job opportunities with Silfex.
Those who decide to pre-apply for jobs online could receive on-the-spot job offers, representatives of Silfex stated.
