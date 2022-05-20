Silfex to host 3 job fairs in Springfield

Silfex, which builds silicon components, plans to host the first of those events this Saturday at its Springfield location at 1000 Titus Road. It will start at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.

The other two job events will take place at the same location and will both be held on Wednesday. One will last from 9 a.m. to noon and the other will go from 5 to 7 p.m.