1,650 without power following overnight storms

About 1,650 AES Ohio customers were without power Friday morning after rain and storms hit the region overnight.
As of 8:35 a.m., there were 1,651 total outages, with 1,454 in Champaign County, according to AES Ohio’s Outage Map. The majority of the outages are south of DeGraff and have an estimated restoration time of 9 a.m.
Other outages have been reported in the following:
- Darke County: 27
- Greene County: 6
- Miami County: 6
- Montgomery County: 13
Rain and storms are expected to taper off this morning, resulting in a hot and sunny afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Temperatures could surpass 90 degrees.
