Sheltered Inc. names Neal Browning as new director of homelessness agency

Sheltered Inc. board President Ross McGregor said there were more than 200 people seeking the director position.

“We were pleased with the overwhelming response to our search and were excited to identify a top candidate whose qualifications matched our needs and who had already established a working relationship with the organization through the partnership of Sheltered Inc. and OIC over the past year,” McGregor said. “Neal has hit the ground running and we are excited to support his future vision for Sheltered, Inc.”

Previous Sheltered Inc. director Elaina Bradley resigned in July after more than 15 years with the nonprofit.

Browning has a business administration degree from Urbana University, and is a Marine Corps veteran, according to the organization. He has been with OIC since 2008.

The new director has served on the 1159 South Community Development Corporation board, and has been a member of the Housing Solutions Consortium and Engaged Neighborhood Development Efforts. Browning is the chairman of Deacon Ministry, Restored Life Ministries and is a mentor with Springfield’s My Brother’s Keeper.

“I am very humble and grateful for this opportunity to serve the city of Springfield and Sheltered Inc in my role as executive director,” Browning said in the group’s announcement. “ I look forward to working with our Board of Directors and other community partners and stakeholders in making a difference and providing hope, care and safety to all of those that we serve at Sheltered Inc.”

City approves funds

Springfield’s city commission on Tuesday voted to approve funds allowing Sheltered Inc.‘s men shelter to reopen to 24 hours daily.

The nonprofit has faced turmoil after some funding challenges, layoffs and multiple reductions in shelter service hours. It is currently part of a lawsuit with the county after the county accused Sheltered Inc. of mismanaging funds.

Sheltered Inc, said it is “continuing to seek a resolution” in the dispute.