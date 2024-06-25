Sheltered Inc. director to resign effective July 26

“Elaina and her staff worked tirelessly to organize safe alternatives for housing the homeless and updating existing emergency shelters to state and federal standards for operation,” the board said in a statement. “Her first priority has always been the mission of serving the homeless community, and she has done so with integrity and strength of character throughout her tenure. We will greatly miss her outstanding leadership.”

The board said Bradley led the organization through the founding of Mulberry Housing supportive housing and the expansion of emergency shelter services to double the nonprofit’s capacity in order to meet the growing community need.

“The organization and the mission means so much to me, and it will continue to, but I am hopeful and positive that Sheltered Inc. will be able to carry forward with our mission,” Bradley said. “We do have a strong board, very supportive board that believes in helping and making ways to helps address and find a solution to homelessness.”

The board will determine next steps at its scheduled July meeting.

In the meantime, Bradley said Sheltered Inc. will continue operations and work to overcome its financial challenges. In February last year, Clark County terminated a portion of a $700,000 contract — of which about $495,000 was reimbursed — with Sheltered Inc., which county officials said was due to “multiple violations” in regards to the reimbursement of funds found following a review. But Sheltered Inc. disputed the allegations.

The county entered into an agreement with the Ohio Attorney General in November 2023 to collect money it said is owed by Sheltered Inc., requiring the nonprofit to pay back more than $500,000.

According to Sheltered Inc., the issue was sent back to Clark County by the attorney general last month, but the county has not scheduled any meetings or otherwise made “any attempts to address the purported issues and their resolution.”

The nonprofit also received its usual funding from the city recently, after the city found no issues with management of funds.

OIC of Clark County then funded the nonprofit for several months before its American Rescue Plan Act funding source ran out, but it is now funding it on a per head, per family basis through September through Ohio Department of Development ARPA dollars. Sheltered Inc. will have to find another funding source after that to prevent it from closing its shelter doors completely.

Sheltered Inc. has been the main resource for those at-risk of or actively experiencing homelessness for years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit coordinated a large part of the response to an increase in people experiencing homelessness.

Bradley said she has enjoyed her role and will continue her advocacy as a member of the community.

“At the end of the day, it’s about working collaboratively together to really meet the people that need our services where they are and wrap our arms around them so they can overcome their episode of homelessness and transition on to a better quality of life,” Bradley said. “Ultimately, with my transition from my current role as the executive director, I will always have true passion for those that are unhoused neighbors, and it is my intention that I will continue to advocate and work for them in the background.”