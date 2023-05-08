Sheltered Inc. closes 2 of its 3 Clark County homeless shelters

The commission approved a sub-grant agreement with the nonprofit Sheltered Inc., formerly called Interfaith Hospitality Network, in June 2021. It awarded $700,000 in federal funding through the Ohio DJFS’ TANF fund, according to the agreement the Springfield News-Sun obtained through Ohio public records laws.

Prevention, Retention and Contingency, or PRC, is a program through Ohio DJFS that provides work support and other services to low-income families. This program is funded through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), a federally funded program.

People eligible for assistance through PRC include parents of children younger than 18 and pregnant women and teens. Services covered through PRC are the following: clothing and shelter, domestic violence housing relocation assistance, disaster assistance, transportation, employment and training.

The Springfield City Commission approved an up to $1.34 million agreement with Dayton-based Homefull nonprofit to provide housing, health, access to food, employment resources and more.

According to the Sheltered Inc. emergency plan, all individuals who sought shelter at the Norm’s Place location were notified of the change on Wednesday.

The shelter will prioritize families with children on a waiting list, followed by two-person households, single women and lastly, single men. The waiting list is updated weekly.

According to the emergency plan, if the Sheltered Inc. facility is full, Clark County has an agreement with the Salvation Army to open an overflow shelter.

Anyone using Sheltered Inc.’s emergency shelter will receive case management services, according to the action plan. Case managers will provide referrals to other agencies for services the nonprofit does not currently offer.

“We will provide supportive services to help empower and engage clients to maximize housing stability and prevent returns to homelessness as opposed to addressing predetermined treatment goals prior to permanent housing entry,” the action plan stated.

According to the action plan, anyone whose “current employment with Sheltered Inc. is impacted” will be notified, and notices and layoff letters will be provided immediately with resources to access unemployment benefits and letters of reference.

Sheltered Inc. served 1,495 individuals through emergency shelter in 2022, 467 being children. Last year marked the second consecutive in which Sheltered Inc. has served more than 1,400 individuals, serving 1,736 in 2021, 644 being children.