Sheehan Brothers Vending recalls individually wrapped food items

Sheehan Brothers Vending in Springfield has issued a voluntary recall for some of its items because of an “undeclared sesame allergen.”
The company recalled its cheeseburgers, spicy chicken sandwich, Italian mini subs, pepperoni pizza sub, chili cheese coney and BBQ riblet with coleslaw due to an undeclared sesame allergen, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA).
This recall was initiated because the ingredient label did not state a sesame allergen, which was found during a routine inspection by the ODA.
These products, which are individually wrapped in plastic, were available from July 2-8 through micro markets and vending machines located throughout Ohio, northern Kentucky and eastern Indiana.
“There have been no reports of illnesses involving the product addressed in this recall,” ODA officials said. “However, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness or allergies should contact a physician immediately.”
Those with a sesame allergy or sensitivity who purchased the affected products should dispose of it and contact Sheehan Brothers Vending for a replacement pack.
For questions, contact Matt Ryan at 937-325-2357.
