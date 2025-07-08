Museum of Art plans grand finale for popular exhibition

The SMoA welcomes everyone as admission will be free as part of its monthly Come Find Art series, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 13 at 107 Cliff Park Rd. All ages are welcome. The celebration will include several visiting artists, live music and interactive projects visitors can participate in.

Museum educator Amy Korpieski called this a destination exhibition, drawing visitors not just from the community, but Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus and Indiana and said many make a day of it, having lunch downtown and visiting parks or other arts sights.

Just as satisfying was having those who weren’t visiting for that exhibit who discovered it and left impressed.

“There were visitors who arrived not knowing about the exhibition and as they leave they have an expression of awe and say things like, ‘I’ve never seen art like this. It’s so personal and inspiring and makes me want to do art in my own life,’” Korpieski said.

One of the advantages of such an exhibit is having other guest artists involved. Robinson’s legacy lives on through 12 Aminah Robinson Fellows, several of whom will be at the celebration to meet guests and talk about the work, including Don “DonCee” Coulter, the inaugural Fellow and current artist in resident at SMoA, who will meet the public 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 9 through Sunday to meet visitors and show his work.

Visual art will be complemented by music with Urban Strings, a group of Columbus high school minority students given the chance to experience the performing arts. They’ll play at 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. and do workshops between sets.

“We’re very excited about sharing beautiful music through these young musicians,” said Korpieski.

There will also be hands-on art projects inspired by Coulter’s art and light refreshments with themes from Robinson’s art served. Come Find Art allows visitors access to the entire museum.

Korpieski said SMoA staff is proud this was the first stop for the Robinson exhibition, which will tour nationally, moving on to New Jersey next, followed by Alabama and two other to-be-named museums through 2028.

SMoA is gearing up to replace the Robinson exhibition with the 79th Juried Members’ Exhibition, opening Aug. 16. It will feature works created in the last three years by more than 140 artists, including a group of community artists who are new members inspired by a recent SMoA program, Artists Exploring the Impossible.

For more information on Come Find Art or other SMoA programs and exhibitions, go to www.springfieldart.net/.