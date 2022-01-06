Shawnee Elementary to close Friday due to COVID-caused staffing shortage

Shawnee Elementary will be closed on Friday due to a staff shortage and lack of substitutes available as COVID-19 cases rise in the community, according to Clark-Shawnee Schools.
There will also be no virtual learning due to the number of staff unable to work, Clark-Shawnee School District superintendent Brian Kuhn said in an email to families, but the elementary school plans to have its students return to school on Monday.
“We will continue to closely monitor staffing levels across the district,” Kuhn said.
The closure only applies to the elementary school, and Shawnee Middle and High School will be open tomorrow and will operate on their normal schedules, he said.
“Our focus for the 2021-2022 school year has been to keep our students and staff safely learning together and in-person as much as possible,” Kuhn said. “Unfortunately, as the number of COVID cases in our community continues to climb, we have seen the impact of that increase in our schools, including among our staff.”
District employees will continue to wear masks at school next week, and it is still recommended that students wear a mask to school due to the spread of COVID-19, Kuhn said.
“While I fear this is the first of many hurdles we will face together this winter, we will still continue to do everything we can to meet the needs of our students,” the superintendent said.
About the Author