Share your Upper Valley Mall memories with us

The Board of Clark County Commissioners and the Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation will close the Upper Valley Mall to the public on June 16, according to a statement from the county.

The loss of anchor tenants like Sears over the last decade, along with changes in the retail economy, has caused the Clark County Land Reutilization Corp., otherwise known as the Land Bank, to explore other opportunities for the property, Land Bank Executive Director Ethan Harris said.