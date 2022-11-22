Several Clark, Champaign Thanksgiving events offered this week

Looking for something to do this week? Here are some of the holiday events happening in Clark and Champaign counties:
Thanksgiving Auction
The Terre Haute United Methodist Church will hold its 90th annual Thanksgiving Auction on Wednesday at the Mad River Township House, 2773 Vance Road in Urbana.
The food served by the church begins at 5 p.m. The auction begins at 6:30 p.m., and there will be new items, services and baked goods. All proceeds from the auction are used to maintain and continue the ministry of the Terre Haute United Methodist Church.
Soup Kitchen Thanksgiving
A traditional turkey dinner will be served by Central Christian Church staff and congregation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Springfield Soup Kitchen.
Olive Garden Restaurant in Springfield will serve those in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Springfield Soup Kitchen, 830 W. Main St. There will be Italian cuisine, music by Dean Martin and a toast.
Urbana Turkey Trot
The Champaign Family YMCA’s Thanksgiving Day Turkey Troy will be held on Thursday. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and the run will start at 8 a.m.
The 5K and one-mile walk/run will cost is $35 for an induvial adult and $20 for children ages 10-17. All runners will receive a participation Turkey Troy medal.
To register, visit the Y Welcome Center, 191 Community Drive, or online at http://www.champaignfamilyymca.org.
Thanksgiving 5K
The 15th Annual Thanksgiving Day Fountain 5K will be held starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
All proceeds will benefit Special Olympics, Clark County. This year, there are options for a timed 5K race or a one-mile fun walk. The times 5K is the traditional 5K.
For more information and to sign up, visit https://clarkdd.org/events/thanksgiving-day-fountain-5k/.
Thanksgiving Lunch
Our Kitchen Window Home Goods, 223 N. Main St. in Urbana, will host a Thanksgiving meal at the shop at noon on Thursday.
Food and fellowship will be provided. Attendees can also bring a dish if they want.
