Several Clark, Champaign Thanksgiving events offered this week

A traditional turkey dinner will be served by Central Christian Church staff and congregation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Springfield Soup Kitchen.

Olive Garden Restaurant in Springfield will serve those in need from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Springfield Soup Kitchen, 830 W. Main St. There will be Italian cuisine, music by Dean Martin and a toast.

Urbana Turkey Trot

The Champaign Family YMCA’s Thanksgiving Day Turkey Troy will be held on Thursday. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and the run will start at 8 a.m.

The 5K and one-mile walk/run will cost is $35 for an induvial adult and $20 for children ages 10-17. All runners will receive a participation Turkey Troy medal.

To register, visit the Y Welcome Center, 191 Community Drive, or online at http://www.champaignfamilyymca.org.

Thanksgiving 5K

The 15th Annual Thanksgiving Day Fountain 5K will be held starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

All proceeds will benefit Special Olympics, Clark County. This year, there are options for a timed 5K race or a one-mile fun walk. The times 5K is the traditional 5K.

For more information and to sign up, visit https://clarkdd.org/events/thanksgiving-day-fountain-5k/.

Thanksgiving Lunch

Our Kitchen Window Home Goods, 223 N. Main St. in Urbana, will host a Thanksgiving meal at the shop at noon on Thursday.

Food and fellowship will be provided. Attendees can also bring a dish if they want.