Clark State criminal justice club, Springfield police to donate Thanksgiving meals to 10 families

The Box 21 truck will deliver the dinners and supplemental food items to a staging area where the items will be sorted and boxed by volunteers from the college and the SPD Alumni Association for the chosen families.

Operation Thanksgiving has served families in the community for 30 years, and this is the fifth year the Clark State Criminal Justice Club has participated in the program.

“The empathy these students have for families in our community that are in need has been evidenced each year,” Benton said. “Our partnership with the Springfield Police Division is one way our students demonstrate the classroom knowledge they have gained and their commitment to the citizens of our community.”