Services set for 14-year-old Springfield boy who died in shooting

Family members described Richard, a son of Melvin and Michelle Belle, as a loving soul.

“Richard was fun, goofy and made everyone around him laugh,” his obituary read. “To know Richard was a true honor as he will leave a special mark on our hearts forever.”

He enjoyed being with his family, especially his brothers, who were his best friends, according to the obituary, and he listened to music from sunup to sundown.

His obituary called Richard a jack of all trades, fixing things around the house, and noted his tinkering with and riding on his minibikes. He also worked for M&M Tree and Mulch, “one of the hardest-working kids you would ever meet,” the obituary said.

“His contagious smile will forever be remembered,” it said.

Springfield Police Division officers continued to investigate the teen’s death.