Second Penn Station to open in Springfield this August

A new Penn Station is under construction near the Tuttle Road Walmart Friday, July 1, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

A new Penn Station is under construction near the Tuttle Road Walmart Friday, July 1, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
54 minutes ago

A new Penn Station restaurant will open on East National Road in August.

Managing owner Keith Gavin confirmed on Friday that he will be opening a second Springfield location of the sub sandwich chain at 3471 E. National Road.

He said he wanted to expand to the east part of town to have access to more people in the city and to attract people who may be coming into town to shop.

Gavin is also the managing owner of the Bechtle Avenue restaurant, which opened in the early 2000s, he said.

Signage for the new restaurant – located next door to a Hot Head Burritos and near the Tuttle Road Wal-Mart Supercenter – went up this week.

The East National Road shop will be the 15th location to open in the Dayton-area market, Gavin said.

Gavin said he hopes to fill 30 employment positions for the store initially. The restaurant will be open by mid-August, he said.

