Scout’s Café to open third location in former Winans in downtown Springfield

“You guys want coffee downtown, right? And we want to give it to you. Does Friday, Nov. 7 work??? We haven’t completed all of the interior updates that we want to do, but we’re excited and ready enough to open,” the post stated.

The café has two locations at 1399 Moorefield Road, which opened in 2017, and at 3660 E. National Road on the east side.

Scout’s Café teased the new location on Facebook last week with a few photos of the outside and wrote, “This looks like a good place for a coffee shop. What do you guys think??” On Nov. 1, they shared another photo from the inside and said, “Ok. We’re in.”

Many community members have taken to the four posts, with 400 comments total, expressing their excitement for the new location and that it will be Scout’s Café.

The former downtown Winans closed in early September after nine years.

The café consolidated operations to its 1402 N. Limestone St. location in the NCF Savings Bank retail space, according to a letter sent to downtown businesses, which opened in November 2020 and features a drive-thru window and patio.

Scout’s Café is open 7 days a week. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/scoutscafe.

The News-Sun has reached out to Scout’s Café but had not heard back as of Thursday.