West Liberty-Salem school on ballot for renewal income tax levy

The West Liberty-Salem Local School District will ask voters to renew an income tax levy in Tuesday’s election.
The five-year, 1% income tax levy generates $1.6 million of the district’s regular operating budget, said Treasurer Lori Williams.
“The board of education and administration have determined that this levy is necessary to provide operational revenue for quality educational programming that our community has come toe expect,” she said.
There would not be any new taxes as this is a renewal levy.
“In 1992, voters originally approved a three-year levy. Since then, this levy has been renewed nine times and will currently expire at the end of 2022. The levy on the May 3 ballot will renew the levy and provide school funding for the next five years, 2023-27,” Williams said.
The levy will help support student activities and programs such as band, choir, science Olympiad, atheltics and others; textbooks and instructional materials; school security and safety improvements; technology and support; school staffing; special education services; bus transportation; and general classroom programs and support.
