Springfield schools on May ballot for continuing levy

The Springfield City School District is on the May ballot for a continuing levy. Bill Lackey/Staff

11 minutes ago
Taxpayers would ‘continue to pay what they already pay,’ superintendent says.

The Springfield City School District will ask voters to approve a continuing levy in the May 3 election.

The 5.06-mill levy will generate $3.5 million a year for general permanent improvements. Specifically, the funds will be used for expenses related to buildings, athletics facilities, grounds, capital improvement projects, and maintenance and repairs of school property and certain equipment items.

“Most of our buildings are nearly 20 years old now, and this levy allows us to maintain them,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “This levy helps protect our investment in our school buildings and athletic facilities through required annual maintenance.”

Since this is a replacement of the 5.06-mill bond levy that passed in 2000, there would not be any new taxes for property owners. That money, along with funding provided by the state, was used to build 16 state-of-the-art buildings.

“In 2022, funding from that levy will no longer be collected from taxpayers, leaving our community with 20-year-old buildings that need ongoing required maintenance care and attention to protect our original investment,” Hill said.

“Although the ballot language indicates this is an additional tax, there will not be a tax increase. The levy is a replacement of our current bond levy that was passed in the year 2000. The ballot issue does not include any cost of living increase, it just lets our taxpayers continue to pay what they already pay.”

