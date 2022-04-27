Springfield schools on May ballot for continuing levy

The 5.06-mill levy will generate $3.5 million a year for general permanent improvements. Specifically, the funds will be used for expenses related to buildings, athletics facilities, grounds, capital improvement projects, and maintenance and repairs of school property and certain equipment items.

“Most of our buildings are nearly 20 years old now, and this levy allows us to maintain them,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “This levy helps protect our investment in our school buildings and athletic facilities through required annual maintenance.”