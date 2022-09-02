Scholarships available for welding classes at Clark State

The Clark Sate College Metallica Scholarship application is now open for students to enroll for the fall semester.
The college was selected from a competitive field of other community colleges across the country to receive $100,000 through the Metallica Scholars Initiative that will “transform the future of students” by providing support for career and technical education program. Metallica isn’t just a heavy metal band as the group of four are now also partners in education with community colleges across the country including Clark State.
The scholarship will cover tuition, books, materials, and equipment for students to obtain a welding certificate, which can be earned in one semester and is stackable with an associate degree in manufacturing engineering technologies and a bachelor’s degree.
The Metallica Scholars Initiative, established in 2019, is funded by All Within My Hands (AWMH) and led by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC). This initiative focuses on enhancing skills while also providing services to students looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program.
“Clark State is already on the front lines of the Ohio manufacturing and skilled trade renaissance,” said Adam Parrillo, interim dean of the school of business and applied technologies. “It is amazing that the All Within My Hands Foundation and Metallica recognize this, acknowledging the value of our program. Approved students will be fully funded through our 21-credit hour Welding Short-Term Technical Certificate which prepares students to directly enter the workforce.”
The college was one of 10 colleges nationwide and is the only college in Ohio selected by AWMH as a Metallica Scholars partner.
Parrillo said welding is a high demand career field with many jobs paying more than $20 per hour.
“How cool is it to be able to tell folks that you got a full ride from Metallica,” he said.
The application is available on the college’s website.
About the Author