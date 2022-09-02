Scholarships available for welding classes at Clark State

The college was selected from a competitive field of other community colleges across the country to receive $100,000 through the Metallica Scholars Initiative that will “transform the future of students” by providing support for career and technical education program. Metallica isn’t just a heavy metal band as the group of four are now also partners in education with community colleges across the country including Clark State.

The scholarship will cover tuition, books, materials, and equipment for students to obtain a welding certificate, which can be earned in one semester and is stackable with an associate degree in manufacturing engineering technologies and a bachelor’s degree.