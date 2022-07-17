Clark State to receive $100K through scholars initiative to help career, technical programs

“Our manufacturing programs —13 in total — are designed to ensure family-sustaining wages and a great career in our region,” she said.

This year, 10 more schools will be added, and $1.8 million will be invested to expand the program.

“Our goal for the Metallica Scholars Initiative is to shine a light on workforce education and support the next generation of tradespeople. With the addition of the 2022-23 Metallica Scholars program, our grants will reach over 2,000 men and women in 32 community colleges across 27 states. We are honored to support these students of all ages and backgrounds and look forward to growing the program even farther in the future,” said Pete Delgrosso, Executive Director of All Within My Hands.

On average, students who complete the program have new job opportunities and increased salary potential up to three times higher than before the program.

Explore Public spaces downtown available to rent in Springfield

“The Metallica Scholars program has proven to provide significant resources for community college students looking to learn the skills needed for today’s workforce,” said Walter G. Bumphus, AACC’s president and CEO. “We are honored to partner with the All Within My Hands Foundation to continue to expand this opportunity for community colleges and their students.”

The Metallica Scholars programs include: automation and robotics, automotive technology, aviation, computer-aided drafting and design, computerized manufacturing (CNC), construction technology and carpentry, diesel technology, electrical engineering, healthcare, heating and ventilation (HVAC), heavy equipment operator, hospitality, industrial maintenance technology, manufacturing and machining, mechanical design, mechatronics engineering, process technology, trucking and welding.

For more information about the program, visit AllWithinMyHands.org/Metallica-Scholars.