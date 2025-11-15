Rocking Horse launches annual campaign to expand area vision care services

Anita Biles, from Springfield City Schools, left, and Amanda Ambrosio, from the Rocking Horse Center, discuss the success of The Health Center at Springfield High School Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Anita Biles, from Springfield City Schools, left, and Amanda Ambrosio, from the Rocking Horse Center, discuss the success of The Health Center at Springfield High School Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
News
By
1 minute ago
X

To expand health services in Springfield, Rocking Horse Community Health Center has launched its annual campaign.

The campaign aims to raise $100,000 to broaden essential health services in the area. This year’s campaign is highlighting accessible vision care, a high demand at Rocking Horse.

“Healthy vision plays a critical role in learning, employment and quality of life,” said Nettie Carter-Smith, director of community relations in a press release. “For many of our patients, an eye exam is the first step in identifying other health issues like diabetes or hypertension. Every dollar raised helps ensure no one has to delay or skip vision care because of cost.”

ExploreFederal Medicaid policy shifts pressuring Rocking Horse in Springfield

According to Rocking Horse, one in four school-aged children has an undiagnosed vision issue that can affect their academics, and almost half of adults skip regular eye exams due to cost or access challenges. Rocking Horse’s vision clinic offers care for pediatric and adult patients on Medicaid who are uninsured, and anyone can receive care even if they are not an existing clinic patient.

The clinic opened in April and has since seen almost 500 visits, with 300 of those being pediatric. Also since opening, 427 patients have gotten eye glasses prescriptions.

Funds raised will help offer these services, covering costs of exams, glasses and diagnostic equipment for uninsured or underinsured patients, according to the press release. A comprehensive eye exam for an uninsured patient qualified for financial assistance costs about $50, and affordable lenses about $100, according to the clinic.

ExploreSpringfield school health center to expand vision, dental care with mobile offering

“Vision care is just one piece of the whole-person approach that defines Rocking Horse,” Carter-Smith said. “When the community supports this campaign, they’re helping families access everything from pediatric care to behavioral health, dental and prenatal services, all under one roof.”

The health center also provides “a full range” of medical, behavioral, dental and vision services to more than 15,000 patients annually. Care is regardless of a patient’s income or insurance status.

The vision clinic, located at Springfield High School’s School-Based Health Center (SBHC), is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Visits are coordinated by SBHC staff.

To donate, visit rockinghorsecenter.org/2025-annual-campaign/.

“Every gift, large or small, helps Rocking Horse continue to meet the health needs of local families and strengthen the community’s well-being,” the health center said in the release.

ExploreSpringfield’s School Based Health Center sees visits increase, adds vision care
In Other News
1
Historical marker unveiled in Springfield for sports legend Brooks...
2
‘Shark Tank’ investor Daymond John speaks at Miami Hamilton, calls...
3
Clark County Public Library celebrates the opening of Northridge’s Mary...
4
Clark State narrows presidential search down to 3, who will visit...
5
Springfield 2051 seeing high response rate, encourages more...

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.