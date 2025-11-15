Rocking Horse launches annual campaign to expand area vision care services

“Healthy vision plays a critical role in learning, employment and quality of life,” said Nettie Carter-Smith, director of community relations in a press release. “For many of our patients, an eye exam is the first step in identifying other health issues like diabetes or hypertension. Every dollar raised helps ensure no one has to delay or skip vision care because of cost.”

According to Rocking Horse, one in four school-aged children has an undiagnosed vision issue that can affect their academics, and almost half of adults skip regular eye exams due to cost or access challenges. Rocking Horse’s vision clinic offers care for pediatric and adult patients on Medicaid who are uninsured, and anyone can receive care even if they are not an existing clinic patient.

The clinic opened in April and has since seen almost 500 visits, with 300 of those being pediatric. Also since opening, 427 patients have gotten eye glasses prescriptions.

Funds raised will help offer these services, covering costs of exams, glasses and diagnostic equipment for uninsured or underinsured patients, according to the press release. A comprehensive eye exam for an uninsured patient qualified for financial assistance costs about $50, and affordable lenses about $100, according to the clinic.

“Vision care is just one piece of the whole-person approach that defines Rocking Horse,” Carter-Smith said. “When the community supports this campaign, they’re helping families access everything from pediatric care to behavioral health, dental and prenatal services, all under one roof.”

The health center also provides “a full range” of medical, behavioral, dental and vision services to more than 15,000 patients annually. Care is regardless of a patient’s income or insurance status.

The vision clinic, located at Springfield High School’s School-Based Health Center (SBHC), is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Visits are coordinated by SBHC staff.

To donate, visit rockinghorsecenter.org/2025-annual-campaign/.

“Every gift, large or small, helps Rocking Horse continue to meet the health needs of local families and strengthen the community’s well-being,” the health center said in the release.