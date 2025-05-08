Springfield’s School Based Health Center sees visits increase, adds vision care

Dr. Cindy Ahern has joined the health center to lead vision services and is an optometrist with several decades of experience. Rocking Horse Community Health Center (RHCHC) also hired an optometrist assistant.

The health clinic, a partnership with RHCHC, has had more than 2,000 patient appointments since opening in August 2024, according to Anita Biles, SBHC coordinator. Volume has increased since the clinic opened last fall, from 186 visits in August/September, to 240 in October, 319 in November, 293 in December (which included Christmas break), 329 in January, 369 in February, 364 in March and 314 in April.

The majority of appointments have been medical appointments, primarily for sick visits or immunizations, according to Jenna Leinasars, communications specialist for Springfield schools. It’s mostly used by those with connections to the district such as students and families.

“The Health Center is already proving its value by filling a critical health gap in the Springfield community. By providing additional services, such as vision care, our team is ensuring that students have access to high quality care in all aspects of health,” Leinasars said.

The vision clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

Leinasars said the center will expand as community needs fluctuate, and dental services are planned to be added for year 3-5 because of pervasive dental issues.

The Health Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Other services provided are same-day sick visits for students, chronic care management, well-child visits, women’s health and wellness, vaccinations, mental health services, patient advocacy and sports physicals.

For more information, visit www.scsdoh.org/page/school-based-health-center.