Rocking Horse, health district to host vaccine clinic

Clark County was classified as “low” in the COVID-19 Community Level system as of Thursday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control reported.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends that counties with a low community level take the following precautions: staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if symptoms appear.