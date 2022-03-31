Rocking Horse, health district to host vaccine clinic

Rocking Horse Community Health Center and the Clark County Combined Health District will host a vaccine clinic on Friday.
The vaccine clinic will be held at Rocking Horse’s 651 S. Limestone St. location from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
The clinic will include music, a photo booth and free food, and everyone who gets a vaccine will get a gift card, regardless of where they are in their vaccine series.
Appointments are recommended, and walk-ins are welcome, according to Rocking Horse. Those interested in vaccination can call 937-525-4521 to schedule an appointment.
The Ohio Department of Health reported that as of Thursday, roughly 50.8% of Clark County’s population has completed its vaccine series.
Clark County was classified as “low” in the COVID-19 Community Level system as of Thursday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control reported.
COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area, according to the CDC.
The CDC recommends that counties with a low community level take the following precautions: staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if symptoms appear.
