Rock ‘n’ Roll Hologram Dream Tour to recreate legends at Clark State PAC

The Clark State Performing Arts Center will host Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hologram Dream Tour on Thursday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

The Clark State Performing Arts Center will host Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hologram Dream Tour on Thursday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Brett Turner, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago

The only way to see rock legends Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly perform on a stage is through YouTube videos or tribute acts. Technology has allowed for a new way to see them on a stage again.

“Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hologram Dream Tour” will bring cutting edge holographic images of Orbison and Holly in concert form to the Clark State Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

The show is presented by the Clark State Performing Arts Center and tickets are available.

The company BASE Hologram has created Orbison and Holly holograms to be front and center with the images performing to remastered audio while a live band and backup singers will perform with them on the PAC stage in a concert atmosphere.

Orbison, who passed away in 1988, performed classic songs including the number ones “Oh, Pretty Woman” and “Running Scared” along with the classics “In Dreams”, “Crying”, “Dream Baby” and “Only the Lonely”.

Holly was one of rock’s first generation with his band The Crickets, rocking out with his number one smash “That’ll Be the Day”, “Peggy Sue”, “Oh Boy” and “Maybe Baby”. His legend grew after his life was tragically cut short in a plane crash with fellow rockers The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens on Feb. 3, 1959 that was captured in singer/songwriter Don McLean’s timeless classic “American Pie”.

Clark State requires masks be worn by audience members in the PAC to attend this performance. Distance seating will be available.

HOW TO GO

What: Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hologram Dream Tour

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24

Admission: $24-45 plus fees

More info: www.pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2021-2022-season/

