Rock ‘n’ Roll Hologram Dream Tour to recreate legends at Clark State PAC

Holly was one of rock’s first generation with his band The Crickets, rocking out with his number one smash “That’ll Be the Day”, “Peggy Sue”, “Oh Boy” and “Maybe Baby”. His legend grew after his life was tragically cut short in a plane crash with fellow rockers The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens on Feb. 3, 1959 that was captured in singer/songwriter Don McLean’s timeless classic “American Pie”.

Clark State requires masks be worn by audience members in the PAC to attend this performance. Distance seating will be available.

HOW TO GO

What: Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hologram Dream Tour

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24

Admission: $24-45 plus fees

More info: www.pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2021-2022-season/