Events around Clark and Champaign counties this week

Thursday, from 3 to 4 p.m.: Technology drop-in for all ages. Learn about the newest resource, Northstar Digital Literacy.

Northwestern Blood Drive

The Community Blood Center will host a blood drive at Northwestern High School, 5780 Troy Road in Springfield, from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

All registered donors receive the “Counting on You in 2022″ long-sleeve T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Winter weather cancellations have impacted CBC and the regional blood supply. The traditional challenges of winter are more difficult due to the continued impact of COVID-19. Type O blood remains in low supply. CBC is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022. Remote workers are encouraged to find a local blood drive and donate. CBC needs new platelet, plasma, or double red cell donors.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

United Senior Services Black History Month Event

United Senior Services (USS) will celebrate Black History Month as they welcome Jamie Carmichael, Chief Health Opportunity Advisor from the Ohio Department of Health at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Carmichael will speak on the challenges and opportunities for improving equitable health outcomes in the African American older adult population.

USS membership is not required, and the event is open to the public, but masks are required. Dinner for this event is provided by All Season’s Catering and the event is sponsored by Villa Springfield. To reserve a seat, call the USS Welcome Center at 937-323-4948.

Explore Springfield schools on ballot for voters to approve continuing levy

Southeast Neighborhood Meeting

The Southeast Neighborhood Association (SENA) meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, if weather and health restrictions allow.

The SENA public meetings are normally held on the last Wednesday of each month at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Sunset and South Belmont Avenues in Springfield. For more information, call 937-323-5865.

Clark State PAC Show

Clark State Performing Arts Center will host Rock ‘n’ Roll legends, Roy Orbison and Buddy Holiday at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the PAC, 300 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield. Accompanied by a live band and backup singers, this holographic performance will have remastered audio as the two sing their greatest hits and perform together for the first time.

Tickets for The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour are on sale at ticketmaster.com and cost between $25-$45 plus fees. Patrons are required to wear a mask or facial covering while indoors at the PAC.

For more information, visit pac.clarkstate.edu/.