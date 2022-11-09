Driscoll leads Clark County Common Pleas judge race as more results recorded

Brian Driscoll is ahead in the Clark County Common Pleas judge’s race, according to partial, unofficial results from the Clark County Board of Elections.
As of 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Driscoll had 38.6% of votes. Regina Richards had 35.9% of ballots, while Bob Lancaster had 25.4%.
Common pleas judges preside over civil claims, criminal cases and agency appeals in jury and non-jury trials.
Driscoll, who won a contested Republican primary for the seat, has worked as an attorney for nearly 20 years and is the assistant prosecuting attorney for the Champaign County Prosecutor’s Office.
Driscoll has also worked as an appointed Clark County Municipal Court judge, assistant prosecuting attorney for the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office and a general practice attorney for four years. He is a graduate of Tecumseh High School and the Thomas M. Cooley School of Law in Western Michigan.
Richards has 16 years of civil and criminal litigation experience in Ohio Common Pleas courts, and she has lived and worked in Clark County for 8 years. Richards graduated from The Ohio State University and from the Cooley Law School in Western Michigan.
Richards is also a veteran, honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 2000. She ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for the seat.
Lancaster grew up in Enon and has called Springfield home for several years. He’s a graduate of the University of Dayton school of law, Wittenberg University and Greenon High School.
Aside from his work as an attorney, a career he’s had for 35 years, he is also the founder of the Springfield Tutoring Academy, which specializes in helping children with learning disabilities access after-school tutoring. The academy is a nonprofit he started after struggling to access resources for his child, who was diagnosed with dyslexia years back.
Clark County has three Common Pleas judges: retiring Judge Richard O’Neill and Judge Douglas Rastatter in its general division, and Thomas Capper with domestic relations.
Rastatter is running for re-election for his judicial seat uncontested this election season.
