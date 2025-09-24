Repurposed, renovated commercial kitchen, event space in south Springfield to open this weekend

The open house for the new space will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, at 608 W. Southern Ave.

“We were intentional and committed to this location because it is in the ‘Kore’ of the southwest neighborhood,” Carter-Smith said.

They built this space out of their need to have a dedicated place to prepare for catering events, to hold celebrations and to focus on community fellowship through arts and entertainment, Carter-Smith said.

“Our vision has always been to share this with our community, and we hope the community will take advantage,” Carter-Smith said.

The LLC acquired the long-vacant property at 608 W. Southern Ave. from the Clark County Land Bank in 2023 to repurpose and renovate the building into a commercial kitchen and event space along the bike path.

“Kore (at) 608 is a beautifully designed space for our entire community to use. Strategically located right on the bike path, we pray that our hard work won’t go in vain and that everyone will use (it) for celebrations, and caterers will use our commercial kitchen to prep for events,” Carter-Smith said.

The process for this business venture started at the end of 2022 before having conversations with the land bank to purchase the property. The building underwent a complete renovation as it was “inoperable” and vacant since 2013 with no electricity, gas or plumbing, Carter-Smith said. The four installed new flooring, plumbing, electrical systems, HVAC, roofs, gutters, paint, doors, garage doors, a new deck, parking lot, fencing and landscaping.

The project was paid for by two bank loans, as well as the co-owners’ own personal savings and retirement funds, according to Carter-Smith.

The new event space can be used for birthday celebrations, church meetings, office gatherings, retirements and any other special occasion. The commercial kitchen can be used by caterers who need space for catering big or small events, and commercial kitchen equipment can be rented. The Soul Kitchen will also offer catering services for events at the new space. Sunna said it’s a relief for the space to be complete and opening for the community. Vernon said he’s glad it’s opening and Smith said it feels very satisfying.

“It’s a breath of fresh air. We were determined to finish what we started. Even with all of the obstacles that were thrown at us, we found solutions to make this work,” Sunna said.

“We put a lot of sweat equity into this project, and as Sunna said, despite every obstacle, every barrier, we found a way to persevere. We learned this journey was not a race but a marathon,” Carter-Smith said.

Both the new space and spot on South Limestone are available for any occasion. Smith said they want the community to take advantage of both spaces, which are centrally located to each other.

The space has already been booked for some events, and the team is hopeful they will have more as a result of the open house.

Sunna said they are offering a special rate until the end of the year. For more information or to book the space, contact Carter-Smith at 937-605-5240 or Sunna at 937-605-6049.