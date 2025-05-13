Kore 4 renovating south Springfield property as commercial kitchen, event space

The LLC acquired the long-vacant property at 608 W. Southern Ave. from the Clark County Land Bank in 2023 to repurpose and renovate the current building into a commercial kitchen and event space along the bike path. They plan to open this summer.

“We’re just intentional about really trying to create a nice space on this side of town … It’s important that we provide nice spaces on this side of town, and then hopefully it’s a momentum thing," Carter-Smith said. “I mean, why not? People need to know that there are nice spaces anywhere. I don’t have to go out of the county, or I don’t have to go to the north side or east side. There’s a nice space right there.”

At the current spot on South Limestone, Carter-Smith said they host community events, along with the food truck, but needed a bigger space.

“We started to get catering gigs and we thought we probably need a bigger space other than the food truck to prep, but we also wanted to do something for our community,” she said, explaining they then partnered with the land bank after finding the building.

Carter-Smith said Vernon Bass, who was a Springfield police officer for about 31 years, would pass the building and “saw the good bones with it.” They got to walk through it and “knew that this was going to be the future home of Kore 4,” which they call “Kore at 608.”

Sunna Bass said they started with the food truck, then catering gigs, but needed more space to cook for a larger scale. She said they started looking for just a small building to make a commercial kitchen, but couldn’t find one, until they came upon this property.

“Then our wheels got to spinning and thought we could rent out some of it as far as if somebody wanted to have a wedding or so forth, but it’s going to be beautiful. Then we would also be able to have it if someone wanted to come in and cater for the wedding or they could use us. It’s an option that will be available for people,” she said.

“I am very excited. This has been going over two years, so it’s just got a lot of movement ... The sky is the limit,” Sunna added.

The plan is to put in new garage doors, build a 12 foot deck that will extend the length of the building, add a covered roof for indoor and outdoor use, create a stage, a small bar, a fire pit, tables, and more.

“The idea is also to try to use the bike path so that when people are traveling from here to Yellow Springs, this will be a nice place for them to stop and get some refreshments, refresh ... so that they can keep heading south or maybe they’re going to head north,” Carter-Smith said.

Once finished, the event space inside will hold about 100 people and the extension of the deck outside would make it about 200 people. It will be open to everyone, with the goal of bringing people together.

“We really want this to be engaging and inviting to the community,” Carter-Smith said. “We’re looking forward to providing another nice space for our community, specifically the southwest side of Springfield.”

Carter-Smith said the four have put their own money into this project and hope to get additional support.

The property across from this building is being prepared by the land bank for 10 single-family homes, a collaboration between the land bank and the city of Springfield, as well as multi-unit apartments and a new community park on Euclid Avenue that make up the three blocks adjacent to the bike path.