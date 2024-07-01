Report: Clark County sees $100 million tourism growth since 2021

There was a more than 22% increase in 2022 and another 4.2% increase in 2023. According to the release, tourism provides 4,639 local jobs and sustains 7.5% of private employment. Tourism in the county generated $35.5 million in state and local taxes in 2023.

Greater Springfield Partnership Vice President of Destination Marketing Chris Schutte said in the release the study affirms the work done by many people to enhance the area.

“The Tourism Economics study confirms our confidence in our destination marketing strategy and is a testament to the fantastic work being done by our local attractions, event managers, dining establishments and lodging partners,” Schutte said. “Our significant rebound in the post-COVID landscape validates our investment in a comprehensive brand strategy for our community that continues to attract visitors in the market for a regional ‘getaway.’”

The country and region’s economy suffered as a result of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic shutdown that left 23.1 million people out of work in April 2020 and spiked the unemployment rate to 14.7%.

The study tracks hotel stays, restaurant and retail activity as well as recreational entertainment, transportation, the price of gas and other expenditures associated with travel and tourism. By looking at those numbers, it allows local officials to determine the success of efforts implemented over the years that aim to bring more people to the area.

The Tourism Economics model calculates direct impact, indirect impact and induced impact for indicators including wages, spending, employment, federal taxes, state taxes and local taxes, according to the study.

Direct impacts are Ohio tourism’s contribution-measured visitor spending, and include retail, entertainment and recreation, food and beverage, transportation and lodging. These support spending, jobs, wages and taxes.

According to the study, each directly affected sector or person purchases goods and services as inputs into production, creating indirect impacts or supply-chain effects

The induced impact is created when employees whose wages are generated directly or indirectly by visitor spending spend their wages locally.

Visit Greater Springfield works to market Springfield and Clark County to business travelers, leisure travelers, groups and conventions, according to the release, It has been awarded more than 120 national and state marketing recognitions since 2009.

Recently, a large number of visitors flocked to Springfield and the surrounding areas to view the total solar eclipse on April 8.

Other area attractions include Young’s Jersey Dairy Farm, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Westcott House, Buck Creek State Park, the Gammon House, Clark County Fairgrounds, and the Springfield Museum of Art.