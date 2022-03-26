Registration open for next month’s Dye Hard 5K

Nearly 1,000 participants and 200 volunteers are expected to participate in the sixth annual Dye Hard 5K Color Run this year.
Registration is open for the 5K starting at 10 a.m. April 24 at the Clark County Fairgrounds, a release from Developmental Disabilities of Clark County said. Spectators are welcome.
“The purpose of the Dye Hard 5K is to raise awareness, friends and funds,” said race coordinator Melissa Baker. “This event is for people of all abilities to enjoy, while giving our community the opportunity to show they care about people who have a disability. Participants in the Dye Hard show their support for our most vulnerable citizens.”
Plaques will be awarded for the overall top finishers and medals will be given to the winners of each age group. People with developmental disabilities also participate by walking or running, and by throwing eco-friendly colored powder on the participants.
“It’s a race and there are medals for the winners, but a lot of people come and walk just to have fun and play in the color,” Baker said. “We have 10 color stations, all with different colors, plus lots of fun things planned, including a DJ to ramp up the party, food trucks, and a photo booth. Plus at the start of the race everyone lines up for a color throw, which fills the sky with a rainbow of colors.”
The food trucks scheduled include Fat Racks Smokin’ BBQ, Tortilla, Southside Squeeze, and the Coffee Caboose. Ezry, the Wittenberg Tiger, also is scheduled to appear.
The registration cost is $35 through April 16, then increases to $40 on April 17 through race day. Groups of six or more can get a $6 discount per person. If you sign up before April 17, participants will get a free shirt, color packet and swag bag. To register or for more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/OH/Springfield/DyeHard5K.
Proceeds from this event benefit the Developmental Disabilities Endowment Fund of the Springfield Foundation.
About the Author