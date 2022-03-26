Registration open for next month’s Dye Hard 5K

Registration is open for the 5K starting at 10 a.m. April 24 at the Clark County Fairgrounds, a release from Developmental Disabilities of Clark County said. Spectators are welcome.

“The purpose of the Dye Hard 5K is to raise awareness, friends and funds,” said race coordinator Melissa Baker. “This event is for people of all abilities to enjoy, while giving our community the opportunity to show they care about people who have a disability. Participants in the Dye Hard show their support for our most vulnerable citizens.”