New Carlisle man accused of beating son who lost consciousness, quit breathing

A New Carlisle man is accused of beating his 15-year-old son last month who lost consciousness and quit breathing.
Jaime Cabrera, 36, was arraigned Friday in Clark County Common Pleas Court following his Feb. 14 indictment for felonious assault and child endangering.
Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were called Feb. 2 to the 900 block of Leatherwood Drive on a report of a teen boy not breathing.
Deputies learned the teen was beaten after his mother confronted him about money in the boy’s possession and then his father grabbed a belt with stones on one side and started hitting him, according to an affidavit.
“The defendant struck his son several times with a belt and then several times in the head causing his son to go unconscious and stop breathing,” the complaint read.
Cabrera reportedly admitted to deputies that he hit his son a couple times on both legs with the belt for lying to him about where the money came from. He and his wife suspected their son had been stealing money from them, according to the affidavit.
The teen, who was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, told a deputies the money was his and that he did not steal it. He said his father struck him with the belt on the side of the leg and on his back and that he was struck with an open hand in the head at least three times before he blacked out, the document stated.
Cabrera is held on a $10,000 bond in the Clark County Jail.
