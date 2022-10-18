Ready or not, Springfield preps snow plows for winter weather

The city mechanics will install and calibrate the de-icing equipment; run thorough inspections of brake tests, oil changes and tire replacements; and place things such as rubber stripping on the bottom of the plows to prevent damage to manhole lids and water valve boxes while plowing streets.

“Our goal is to have enough trucks equipped to plow the city’s 14 snow routes prior to Nov. 1,” Moore said.

Moore added the city hasn’t really experienced any inflation issues, and only minor supply chain impacts.

“The price fluctuates year-to-year, but not out of line of what we’ve seen historically,” he said. “The only minor impact we’re seeing in the snow world as far as supply chain issues is when we order a new snow plow, it takes longer to get delivered... But as far as getting pieces, parts, supplies and doing day-to-day stuff, that’s an area we haven’t experienced problems.”

The city working to prepare the snow plows at a time when the weather potentially calls for snow.

Springfield’s snow plows operate around the clock during a snowfall to help continue to remove snow and deposit salt long after the snowfall ends.

The city has 3,100 tons of salt in its reserve, which Moore said is similar to past years and generally how they start the season.

Cold temperatures will linger in the Miami Valley for the start of this week, with a chance of precipitation, including some snow, through Wednesday.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties until 10 a.m. today, and a Freeze Watch has also been issued until that time for Champaign, Clark and Miami Counties, according to National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees are expected as well as frost and freeze conditions that will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to NWS.

A cold front moved into the region Monday, bringing a chance of precipitation with it. A mix of snow and rain were possible, but likely to stay north. Any snow flakes will reportedly be small. The best window for precipitation was through the early overnight hours.

Today will be partly sunny with a chance of rain showers after 2 p.m. and highs in the upper 40s. Windy weather also makes a return, with steady winds ranging from 8 to 14 mph and gusts up to 26 mph.

Additional rain showers may be possible before 8 p.m. Overnight will likely be windy as well with gusts ranging from 7 to 10 mph and some up to 22 mph. Temperatures will drop to around freezing, with cloud cover and wind being determining factors.

Wednesday will be warmer, but temperatures will still be around 10 degrees cooler than usual, with highs in the low 50s. There will be some clouds, with the chance for showers lingering.

Overnight will be chilly as temperatures drop around freezing. Due to less wind and cloud coverage there is a higher chance for below freezing temperatures and widespread frost.