Rapid Fired Pizza in Springfield looking for new owner operator

“I really just want the store to do well,” he said. “This one is in need of a dedicated owner operator, someone working in the store full-time ... It’s a great opportunity for somebody that looks to get in business ownership but doesn’t have the ability to spend (millions) on a new store.”

Harder said the new owner operator would have to pay a $5,000 fee to transfer the franchise agreement. Once a new one is hired, they plan to shut the store down, clean it up, hire new staff and host a re-grand opening.

Harder, who has been a franchisee since 2016, owns several stores in the Dayton and Cincinnati area, where he is from, but will soon be the new Area Developer of Ohio and wants to put more focus on that role, so he is selling some of his Rapid Fired Pizza locations.

As the new area developer, Harder will be working with prospective and current franchisees, selling franchises in Ohio and growing the territory, he said.

For more information or to apply, contact Harder at Patrick.Harder@rapidfiredpizza.com.

The store is currently open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit https://rapidfiredpizza.com/springfield-oh.