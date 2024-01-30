What’s happening this week: Sculptor program, theater auditions and more

News
By
34 minutes ago
X

A look at events happening in the area this week:

Sculptor Presentation

Sculptor John Quincy Adams Ward will be the subject of a presentation by sculptor Mike Major at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the Champaign County Arts Council and Mike’s studio, 119 N. Main St.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Ward, known as “Quincy” to his family and friends, was born June 29, 1830, in Urbana. As a youth, he loved sculpting small animals, figures on horseback, sawmills, and completely populated villages. At age 11, he was given the run of Miles Chatfield’s pottery shop, where he learned to turn a pot and decorate it with bas-reliefs. This eventually led to an art career and his reputation as the “Dean of American Sculpture.”

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host activities this week:

Silent Book Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the main library.

Winter Storytime will be held today at the main library and Thursday at the North Lewisburg branch library. Register for sessions online.

Fiber Arts Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the main library.

ExploreDance Stomp Shake to host art, showcase, teen summit events

Groundhog Roundup

A Groundhog Roundup will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the Davidson Interpretive Center, 5638 Lower Valley Pike.

Celebrate Groundhog Day by searching for groundhogs representing different states and regions in the local parks.

Download the activity sheet at https://ntprd.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Groundhog.pdf. Search for the groundhogs and check them off the list when you find them. Submit your form or answers and pictures to nationaltrail@springfieldohio.gov.

Theater Auditions

Springfield Civic Theater will hold auditions for “Ain’t Misbehaving” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday in Room 302, Krieg Hall, 632 Woodlawn Ave., on the Wittenberg campus. Callbacks will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, in the same location.

Anyone auditioning should be prepared to sing a song of their choosing, learn a movement phrase, and do a cold reading. “Ain’t Misbehaving” is a revue based on the songs of Fats Waller. Anyone trying out for the role of Fats Waller must be able to sing and play the piano.

Performances will be April 11 to 13 in the John Legend Theater. For more information, visit springfieldcivictheatre.org or contact the director, Debbie Blunden-Diggs, at dbdiggs@dcdc.org.

ExploreClark County Recorder’s Office launches advanced records search, property fraud alerts
In Other News
1
Longtime Hallmark store in Springfield to close in March
2
Clark County fatal bus crash: State asks judge to deny request to...
3
Some records unavailable during Clark County courthouse’s temporary...
4
Springfield High School closed because of electrical issue
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top