Longtime Hallmark store in Springfield to close in March

Katie’s Hallmark owner says of customers and staff: ‘We’re definitely a family.’

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
0 minutes ago
X

A longtime city business, one of the last Katie’s Hallmark stores, will close in Springfield at the end of March.

Katie’s Hallmark, located at 2984 Derr Road, is having a closing sale and will end its business the weekend of March 29-30. March 31 is Easter.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Owner Katie Simpkins has been in business for 43 years and has owned the Springfield store for 20 years this spring.

“It’s about the relationships, the customer relationship and the employees. We’re definitely a family ... You definitely form those bonds, and it just makes me sad to feel like you’re letting people down when you leave a community,” Simpkins said.

The main reason the store is closing is because it’s the end of the lease.

ExploreHow a phone call to the Dayton Daily News grew into calls for reforming a state program

“Knowing that I would have to sign at least a five-year lease is not something that I really felt comfortable doing at this point, and technology was a reason. Hallmark has just upgraded all of their technology, and I would have been asked to sign a technology lease in addition to a real estate lease,” she said.

When talking about memories she has made at the store, Simpkins said all of them were special. She said she would have sold the store if she was able, but said, “It’s a tough market, a huge investment and commitment.”

“Remember small businesses rely on you guys, too ... Oftentimes Hallmark stores are thought of as big business because we have a national brand behind us, but we’re a small business. I’m not a franchise, I’m an independent woman,” she said.

ExploreTwo Clark County roads to have reduced speed limits due to safety concerns

Simpkins also made a post on the businesses’ Facebook about the closing, saying, “I am starting to look towards retirement and have made the difficult decision to close the Springfield store.”

Many people took to the post to comment the thoughts and memories about the store and closing.

After making the post, Simpkins said she spent most of her Saturday night responding to messages and comments from friends, customers and past employees.

“(It’s) so sad ... One of the toughest things I did on Friday was calling the former owner who I bought the store from ... Just calling her and letting her know was hard for me to do because I felt like I was letting her down,” she said.

The Springfield and Vandalia stores were the last two open under Katie’s Hallmark.

The Vandalia location, located at 674 W. National Road, will remain open.

For more information, visit https://katieshallmark.com/.

In Other News
1
Clark County fatal bus crash: State asks judge to deny request to...
2
Some records unavailable during Clark County courthouse’s temporary...
3
Springfield High School closed because of electrical issue
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top