Longtime Hallmark store in Springfield to close in March

Owner Katie Simpkins has been in business for 43 years and has owned the Springfield store for 20 years this spring.

“It’s about the relationships, the customer relationship and the employees. We’re definitely a family ... You definitely form those bonds, and it just makes me sad to feel like you’re letting people down when you leave a community,” Simpkins said.

The main reason the store is closing is because it’s the end of the lease.

“Knowing that I would have to sign at least a five-year lease is not something that I really felt comfortable doing at this point, and technology was a reason. Hallmark has just upgraded all of their technology, and I would have been asked to sign a technology lease in addition to a real estate lease,” she said.

When talking about memories she has made at the store, Simpkins said all of them were special. She said she would have sold the store if she was able, but said, “It’s a tough market, a huge investment and commitment.”

“Remember small businesses rely on you guys, too ... Oftentimes Hallmark stores are thought of as big business because we have a national brand behind us, but we’re a small business. I’m not a franchise, I’m an independent woman,” she said.

Simpkins also made a post on the businesses’ Facebook about the closing, saying, “I am starting to look towards retirement and have made the difficult decision to close the Springfield store.”

Many people took to the post to comment the thoughts and memories about the store and closing.

After making the post, Simpkins said she spent most of her Saturday night responding to messages and comments from friends, customers and past employees.

“(It’s) so sad ... One of the toughest things I did on Friday was calling the former owner who I bought the store from ... Just calling her and letting her know was hard for me to do because I felt like I was letting her down,” she said.

The Springfield and Vandalia stores were the last two open under Katie’s Hallmark.

The Vandalia location, located at 674 W. National Road, will remain open.

For more information, visit https://katieshallmark.com/.