Raise a stein to Oktoberfest at Mother Stewart’s

“No one was doing Oktoberfest in Springfield and we took it up; it just fits,” he said. “People like the lagers and we’re a community place. This is our favorite time of the year.”

Anyone attending MustardFEST activities last weekend at Mother Stewart’s got a preview of Oktoberfest.

This weekend’s live music will range from German oom-pah to funk. Today starts with Ken & Mary Turbo Accordion Express, 7 to 9 p.m. Oktoberfest sounds begin again at 2 p.m. Saturday with the Sauerkraut German Band until 7, followed by funk from Larry Humphrey & Friends at 8.

Next weekend’s name shifts slightly to OktoBEERfest when Oktoberfest-related beers will flow, including a pilsner, German-inspired lagers and several imported beers. Oct. 1 coincides with the monthly First Friday activities downtown and will begin with Springfield Symphony Orchestra Brass Band at 6 or 7 p.m., the time to be determined.

The Sauerkraut German Band is back for a third consecutive weekend at 2 p.m. and the Basic Brass Band funks things up, 8-10.

A range of food trucks will be around for both weekends to complement the other festivities.

The brewery will trade in Oktoberfest and funk for its Bluegrass Revival, Oct. 8-9. Those shows will be ticketed.

HOW TO GO

What: Oktoberfest at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co.

Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

When: 6-10 p.m. today, Sept. 24, and Oct. 1 and 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, and Oct. 2

Admission: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/MotherStewarts/