NEW DETAILS: Regional public health agencies to administer Pfizer COVID-19 boosters

Public health agencies in the region will be giving booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Agencies in west central Ohio counties — Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby — said in a joint statement Friday afternoon that they will be administering a booster dose to eligible recipients in conjunction with guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health.
For exact dates and times of vaccination clinics in an area, check with the specific county’s health department, because each health department will determine the schedule as to when eligible groups will begin.
Those eligible are those at highest risk for severe COVID-19, listed below:
- People 65 and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
- People 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
- People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
- People 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
“Your local health department’s emergency preparedness program continues to provide life-saving vaccine in your area,” Melissa Howell, Greene County Health commissioner, stated. “These programs will continue to help in the fight against COVID-19 as long as there is a need.”
“Vaccination is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from severe illness, hospitalization, or death from COVID-19,” Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County Commissioner Jeff Cooper said.
“Even as we start some individuals on booster doses, we cannot lose sight of the urgency to receive a first dose,” said Charles Patterson, Clark County Health commissioner. “We urge individuals who have not yet received a vaccination to do so as quickly as possible to reduce the recent surge of severe illness and hospitalization.”
The agencies stated that with the Delta variant’s dominance as the circulating strain and cases of COVID-19 increasing significantly across the United States, a booster shot will help strengthen protection against severe disease in those populations who are at high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 or the complications from severe disease.
The also stated that the Ohio Department of Health will also evaluate with similar urgency available data in the coming weeks to swiftly make additional recommendations for other populations or people who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Individuals that have previously received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or the Moderna vaccine are not eligible to receive a booster dose at this time.
Previously, a small group of people with weakened immune systems were deemed eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and had already been receiving those doses in Ohio.
Vaccination Information in a County Near You
- Champaign Health District (937) 653-0110
- Clark County Combined Health District (937) 390-5600
- Darke County General Health District (937) 548-4196 option #5
- Greene County Public Health (937) 374-5600 press #1
- Miami County Public Health (937) 573-3500
- Montgomery County (937) 225-6217
- Preble County Public Health 937-472-0087
- Sidney-Shelby County Health Department (937) 498-7249