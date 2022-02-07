Man convicted in 2021 Springfield Speedway shooting died at jail following life sentence

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Clark County Coroner’s Office are investigating his death.

“We’re doing a full and thorough investigation,” said Shultz, adding there was no indication of “despondence” or a plan of self-harm by Witherspoon prior to him being discovered in his cell.

Witherspoon was given a mental health evaluation in August after entering a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, and the he was found fit to stand trial, according to court records.

Police said Witherspoon shot Antoine Crooks, 32, at a Speedway in the 400 block of South Burnett Road on July 10. The shooting was described by police as an “instance of domestic violence.”

Tiffany Brugler, 41, of Springfield, Witherspoon’s ex-girlfriend, a 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl also were shot. All three survived their injuries.