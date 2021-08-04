Public hearings slated for Clark County sales tax continuation

The Board of Clark County Commissioners will be holding public hearings this month to discuss the continuation of a temporary sales tax.
Clark County has a maximum sales tax rate of 7.25 percent, with more than 5 percent going to the state and 1.5 percent going to the county.
Commissioners are not considering increasing the tax, but making it permanent.
“We’d just be holding it where it is at, on a permanent basis,” Clark County Commissioner Melanie Wilt said.
The first public hearing will be held at 6 tonight and the second hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 11 following the formal session of the weekly commissioners meeting.
Both hearings will be held in the Commission Chambers, Room 151 of the Springview Government Center, located at 3130 East Main St. in Springfield.