Suspect in Springfield stabbing indicted on attempted murder charges

Cody Hatfield is charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence after his indictment in Clark County Common Pleas Court.

On July 23, a man reported to the Springfield Police Division that he was stabbed multiple times in the 200 block of East Leffel Lane. Officers found the man at a drive-up ATM “bleeding profusely from the right side of his torso” with four stab wounds, according to a Springfield police report.