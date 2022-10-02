Program gives college students out-of-classroom experiences; applications now open

Applications are now open for Wittenberg University’s second annual Focused, Integrated, Reflective Experiences (FIRE) Week where students have an opportunity to have out-of-classroom experiences.
The university will offer 16 new opportunities for students to explore, engage and connect with faculty, staff and others during the spring semester as part of the FIRE Week held Feb. 27 to March 3. The week’s experiences give students a chance to engage in-depth with faculty and staff on a wide variety of topics.
The experiences this year are open to all students, and there is an assortment of trips and adventures, said Mike Mattison, associate provost and professor of English.
“The leaders of these experiences have really taken the time to design the most engaging opportunities, from studying the politics of water in the west or examining the inner workings of a small community like Yellow Springs,” he said. “. These out-of-classroom experiences can enhance and accentuate what students are learning in the classroom, and they give the students an extra boost to their résumé.”
Along with the new connections curriculum that was debuted last fall, the university piloted FIRE Week offerings in spring 2022. The plan is to have FIRE Week be a regular feature each year, taking place the week before spring break, and will fulfill one of the experiential learning requirements in the connections curriculum.
Applications are open and there are three deadlines, Oct. 3, 24 and Nov. 4, depending on the experience each student chooses. Most of the experiences require a $100 refundable deposit that’s returned to students after they complete the experience, while others that involve travel come with a higher cost. The university will work with students to create a payment plan so as many as possible can participate.
The programs students can choose from this year include Adulting 101, Building A Home: Habitat For Humanity, Chamber Music: From Practice to Performance, Changing the World! Interactive Science Shows for Middle School Students, Connecting Generations, Going Local: The Yellow Springs Experience, Harnessing Old Man River: Nature Meets Culture in Mississippi, Head to Heart to Action: Designing a Career & Life Action Plan, Igniting Change in Communities and Ourselves, Kruger National Park: Conservation and Community in Post-Apartheid South Africa, Light on the Great Lakes: Shipwrecks, Sand Dunes, and Buried Cities, Magical Museum Tour, The Politics of Water in the West, Service in Sunny Costa Rica, StartUp in Austin: The Entrepreneurship Experiential Learning Opportunity, and Men’s Lacrosse Spring Break Trip.
For more information about FIRE Week, visit www.wittenberg.edu/connections/fireweek.
