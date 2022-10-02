Program gives college students out-of-classroom experiences; applications now open

Applications are open and there are three deadlines, Oct. 3, 24 and Nov. 4, depending on the experience each student chooses. Most of the experiences require a $100 refundable deposit that’s returned to students after they complete the experience, while others that involve travel come with a higher cost. The university will work with students to create a payment plan so as many as possible can participate.

The programs students can choose from this year include Adulting 101, Building A Home: Habitat For Humanity, Chamber Music: From Practice to Performance, Changing the World! Interactive Science Shows for Middle School Students, Connecting Generations, Going Local: The Yellow Springs Experience, Harnessing Old Man River: Nature Meets Culture in Mississippi, Head to Heart to Action: Designing a Career & Life Action Plan, Igniting Change in Communities and Ourselves, Kruger National Park: Conservation and Community in Post-Apartheid South Africa, Light on the Great Lakes: Shipwrecks, Sand Dunes, and Buried Cities, Magical Museum Tour, The Politics of Water in the West, Service in Sunny Costa Rica, StartUp in Austin: The Entrepreneurship Experiential Learning Opportunity, and Men’s Lacrosse Spring Break Trip.

For more information about FIRE Week, visit www.wittenberg.edu/connections/fireweek.