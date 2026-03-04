Pregnancy Resource Clinic to open second location in northern Springfield

The Pregnancy Resource Clinic will open an office at 1061 N. Bechtle Ave., the former Planned Parenthood location, on March 23 to expand access to care for women and families, according to Executive Director Nicole Patch.

1 / 7 An exam room in the Pregnancy Resource Clinic of Clark County's second location at 1061 N. Bechtle Ave. on March 3, 2026, in Springfield. JOSEPH COOKE / STAFF

“There is a significant need for this type of care in Springfield and Clark County. Many women and men facing unplanned pregnancies are looking for accurate information, medical services, and practical support in a safe and confidential environment,” Patch said.

“Through our many services, our aim is to improve maternal health and infant vitality. A key element to that is including paternal support whenever possible and helpful. With limited options locally for free pregnancy-related services, this second location helps fill a critical gap.”

The clinic will offer free pregnancy testing, limited obstetrical ultrasounds, education on pregnancy and abortion options and fatherhood support services. They do not provide abortions. In collaboration with the Clark County Combined Health District, it will also expand services to include STD/STI testing and treatment.

All services are provided at no cost because PRC is a community-funded nonprofit organization, funded through individual donors, local businesses, churches and grants.

“Our goal is to remove financial barriers so anyone in need can receive care. Beyond medical services, we walk alongside our patients as they consider their next steps, offering practical support and encouragement to help them launch their pregnancies with confidence,” Patch said.

Over the last few years, Patch said they’ve experienced consistent growth at their south Springfield location at 1010 S. Limestone St., “highlighting the need for increased capacity and accessibility.” This location has served the community for 39 years, including 1,459 clients in 2025.

“As we evaluated how to best serve Clark County, it became clear that expanding into the northern part of Springfield would remove geographic barriers and make it easier for more women and families to access care,” she said. “Our new Bechtle location allows us to meet patients where they are and continue providing high-quality, no-cost services in a convenient setting.”

When Planned Parenthood closed its Springfield location last year, Patch said it created a gap in access to certain reproductive health services in the area. For many, it meant fewer local options for pregnancy-related care and limited access to testing and treatment services that were previously available.

In response, PRC worked to meet those needs in that part of the city by expanding its services and opening this second location in the former Planned Parenthood building.

Patch said March 23 is the first day they will see patients at the new location, but a ribbon cutting and open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 20.

This new location will start with three staff members — an intake coordinator, a care coordinator and a nurse manager, along with trained volunteers. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“Initially, we anticipate operating with a small but highly trained team serving patients several days a week, with plans to expand hours as community demand grows,” Patch said.