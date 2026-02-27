Graham schools superintendent to resign this summer

The decision to resign on July 31 was not made lightly, Lensman said.

“After much reflection, I have accepted a new professional opportunity that will allow me to continue growing as an educational leader while supporting teaching and learning in a new capacity,” he said.

Lensman, who first became superintendent in August 2022, said he’s proud of what the district has accomplished during his tenure.

During his time with Graham, Lensman said the district has celebrated strong academic progress, expanded student supports such as the school-based health center, strengthened partnerships, and continued to invest in facilities and programs that benefit students now and in the future, even with a tight budget.

“Most importantly, we have remained focused on what matters most: creating meaningful opportunities for students and ensuring they are prepared for success beyond graduation,” he said.

Lensman said he remains committed to serving the district through the end of his contract to ensure a smooth and supportive transition for the next superintendent before moving on to become the director of curriculum and instruction for Fairborn City Schools.

“The Board of Education is grateful for Mr. Lensman’s leadership and the lasting contributions he has made to Graham Local Schools. His dedication to excellence, people-centered leadership, and student-focused decision-making will continue to positively influence the district well beyond his tenure,” the board stated.

The board approved a contract with K12 Consulting Services to conduct a comprehensive search for the district’s next superintendent. They will be seeking public input as part of the search, and will share more information in the coming weeks.