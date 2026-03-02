Springfield High School stadium undergoing more than $6M in renovations

“These renovations improve multiple aspects of the fan and team experiences,” she said, explaining that it’s a long-term investment in Springfield students and the community.

The $6,391,131 in renovations is funded through the district’s Permanent Improvement Fund. In Ohio, Leinasars said PI funds are “statutorily restricted to capital purposes and cannot be used to support general operating expenditures.”

Leinasars explained that, pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Sections 5705.01(E) and 5705.10, PI resources must be used on nonrecurring expenditures such as building construction, facility renovations and major repairs that extend the life and enhance the value of the district’s infrastructure.

“As a result, Permanent Improvement Funds serve a critical role in preserving and modernizing district infrastructure while maintaining fiscal integrity and compliance with Ohio law,” she said.

Renovations were needed as the district identified routine maintenance needs such as erosion beneath the track surface, drainage issues that required gravel replacement and structural decay in the main supports under the stadium bleachers, Leinasars said.

“The district took a step back to evaluate the bigger picture. Rather than addressing each issue separately, it became clear that a comprehensive, long-term solution was necessary,“ she said. ”At that point, the decision was made to move forward with a full renovation that would also expand stadium capacity and enhance safety measures for events."

One of the most exciting features about the renovation, Leinasars said, is that it will benefit the entire Springfield community because it will allow the district to host more home track meets, attract larger regional athletic tournaments and expand use of the facility for physical education classes and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet training.

“These upgrades benefit the entire Springfield community, as increased opportunities to host competitions can bring visitors to the area and create a positive economic impact,” she said.

Apart from a press box update five years ago, this is the first time the stadium has been renovated since it was built in 2009 when the high school opened.