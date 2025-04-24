No injuries reported after SWAT responds to Springfield shots-fired call

Springfield police found no one injured after a large law enforcement response to a shots-fired call on the east side Wednesday.
The call came in at 1:03 p.m. about gunshots in the 200 block of Raffensperger Avenue, just off of High Street near St. Vincent de Paul.
A city spokesperson said evidence related to the shots was found in the street and sidewalk.
The SWAT team executed a “high-risk search warrant of an involved residence,” finding no suspects or victims.
Police collected evidence in the residence. The investigation is ongoing.
In Other News
1
Springfield won’t host CultureFest in 2025; city cites limited...
2
Springfield man gets 15 years to life for fatal stabbing behind Meijer
3
City may add sidewalks on Bechtle, Hillcrest; ODOT seeks public’s input
4
Ex-Champaign County sheriff Melvin pleads guilty to lesser charge after...
5
Springfield’s SCAT bus system to shift to micro-transit by July