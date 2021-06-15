Police: Man shot in Springfield, hit by cruiser dies

Cole appeared to have a gunshot wound to his left arm and shoulder, the release stated. He was transported by Springfield Fire Division to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are no suspects at this time, police said.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Springfield police continue their investigation into the shooting incident, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the vehicle-pedestrian accident related to the shooting incident.

Members of the police division have also met with Cole’s family regarding the incident, the release stated.