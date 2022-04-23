Police levies, liquor license among issues on Clark County primary ballot

Bethel Twp. Trustee Nancy Brown said money generated from it would allow them to potentially cover the costs of a second dedicated deputy to service the area or pay for extra duty officers to cover evening or weekend shifts, when the primary deputy is not able to do so.

The township has paid for a deputy from the sheriff’s office for a number of years and the cost of paying for the salary, benefits, equipment, a vehicle and other associated costs solely comes from property taxes generated through a police levy, Brown said.

However, due to a clerical issue, the levy was not renewed and officially ran its course in 2020. An attempt to pass the levy during the November general election failed by a margin of 32 votes, according to the Clark County Board of Elections. The levy was listed as an additional one and several renewal levies for Bethel that focused on fire services were approved by voters.

Mad River Twp. police levy

Voters in Mad River Twp. will decide on the renewal of a 0.8-mill police levy.

The five-year levy will cover costs associated with the transportation, communication and pay of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned full-time to the township if passed, said Todd Pettit, president of the Mad River Twp. trustees.

Only voters living in Mad River Twp. who reside outside the village of Enon will decide on the levy renewal, Pettit said.

The Mad River Twp. levy will cost about $28 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home, according to information from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. It’s expected to generate $157,000 annually if passed.

Voters first passed the levy in 2017.

“Having a deputy, a police presence in the township is huge,” Pettit said.

Enon local option for Sunday liquor sales

A portion of Enon residents will be able to vote on a local liquor option for a newly opened gastropub.

Adrian Shergil applied for a D6 liquor permit to sell beer, mixed drinks and liquor between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight on Sundays at The Last Queen, which is located at 210 E. Main St. and opened this month.

Those in the Enon 2 precinct, which has a total of 975 registered voters, can decide on this issue. A majority “yes” vote is needed for the issue to pass.

The primary election in Ohio is May 3.