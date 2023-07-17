BreakingNews
Police ID woman found dead near Springfield lake
Police ID woman found dead near Springfield lake

News
By
Updated 8 minutes ago

A woman was found dead Sunday morning near Forest Lake and Mad River in Springfield.

Officers responded Sunday morning to 2365 W. First St., also known as Forest Lake Fishing and Camping, on a report of woman near the water who had no vital signs, according to a Springfield police report.

When police arrived, they spoke with the victim’s girlfriend who said they went down to the water around 11 p.m. on Saturday and were hanging out there all night drinking before falling asleep around around 2 a.m.

“(The girlfriend) advised she woke due to hearing people coming down the river on canoes and attempted to wake (the victim). She advised (the victim) was unresponsive and would not wake up,” the report stated.

The victim, identified as Brittany A. Hicks, was pronounced dead at 10:05 a.m.

Officers found several alcohol bottles on the river, car keys, a wallet and two opened packages of Suboxone, which is used to treat opiate addiction, inside Hicks’ wallet, the report stated.

The girlfriend told police that Hicks was previously in rehab for an addiction to fentanyl.

The incident is under investigation.

