Youth leadership camp planned for Springfield-area students

News
A free leadership camp for youths will be held next month.

The Champion City Youth Rally, sponsored by the Clark County Partners of Prevention and Clark State College, will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the college for seventh through 11th graders.

“This event creates an opportunity to bring youth and leaders together for a fun day of connecting on ways to improve our community,” said Tracey Tackett of Clark County Partners in Prevention.

The camp will feature positive influence by peers and community members; opportunities to develop leadership and motivational skills; and protective factors for teens through games and activities.

It will allow participants to learn, lead, gain confidence, enjoy lunch and dinner, receive Champion City swag, listen to a DJ and take part in giveaways.

The deadline to sign up is Aug. 1, but there is a limit of 100 youths. To register, visit https://rb.gy/sddz4.

For more information, email Tackett at TTackeTT@clarkcountypip.org.

