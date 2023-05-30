BreakingNews
JUST IN: William Cooley to lose two stars, retire as colonel, Air Force says
X

Police chase stolen Cincinnati school bus through multiple counties

News
By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
6 minutes ago

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Police chased a person at the wheel of a stolen school bus for miles, across multiple county lines, before the chase ended in Shelby County, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

A spokesperson with the Cincinnati Police Dept. said the bus was stolen out of CPD district 2, from the 2300 block of Grand Avenue in East Walnut Hills.

The person accused of stealing the bus was arrested safely, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with ISP said. However, multiple police vehicles and property were damaged during the chase, Wheeles said.

The chase wound up in Indiana, with police chasing it through Decatur and Shelby counties before the driver of the bus finally stopped in a cornfield.

The identity of the driver and what charges they face have not been released.

In Other News
1
Class of 2023: Graduation dates for Clark, Champaign high schools
2
Community Health Foundation awards more than $430K to 47 organizations
3
What’s happening this week: Speaker series, enrollment event and more
4
Central State to offer welding, other free workshops this summer
5
Springfield Memorial Day Parade draws enthusiastic crowd

About the Author

Felicia Jordan
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top