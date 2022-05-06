Plant sales, blood drive among events in Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

Adult Services is a program of Developmental Disabilities of Clark County. Proceeds from the plant sale support the purchase of supplies for their horticulture program.

Clark County Plant Sale and Gardening Classes

Clark County Master Gardener Volunteers Annual Plant Sale and Gardening classes are planned for Friday with two classes available: “Bees and Pollinators” will be held 1 p.m. and “10 Mistakes to Avoid in Home Gardening” will be held at 2 p.m. in the Snyder Park Clubhouse, at Snyder Park Garden and Arboretum, 1900 Park Road in Springfield. “Native Plants” will also be discussed at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Snyder Park Clubhouse.

Donations are accepted for these classes. “Make-n-Take Mini Gardens” class is at 12 p.m. each day on the Snyder Park Clubhouse porch. Register at 937-398-7600, option 6. The cost is $30 at the door. Class participation is limited.

The Garden and Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday inside the fenced barn area by the Dog Park. There will also be food trucks at the plant sale.

Those interested can also join the Master Gardeners of Clark County at the Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum Wingert Tossey Pavilion for the inaugural season of “Music in the Garden” featuring the Springfield Youth Symphony Ensemble at 7 p.m. on Monday. Attendees can view the gardens while listening to Springfield area’s finest musicians. Bring your lawn chair, weather permitting. Donations will be accepted.

Spring Flower Sale

The Northridge Lions Club will hold their Spring Flower sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, the day before Mother’s Day, at the mound on the corner of Ridgewood West and Moorefield Road. Featured in the sale will be hanging baskets, potted plants, and various flats of flowers. Proceeds will benefit projects of the Northridge Lions Club.

Woman’s Town Club Brunch

The Woman’s Town Club, 805 E. High St., will also host a brunch at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with entertainment by the Springfield Youth Symphony. Tickets can be purchased from a club member or by calling 864-378-1685 or 937-360-1085.

Gospel Jazz Sunday Service

A special service, Gospel Jazz Sunday, will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St. in Springfield. Tom Billing and his jazz band of trombones, drums, guitar, and bass will offer gospel favorites in four different jazz styles. Child-friendly area available in the sanctuary, and childcare is available. Everyone is welcome.

Springfield Blood Drive

“Step Up to the Plate” and donate at the Maiden Lane Church of God monthly Springfield community blood drive from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 1201 Maiden Lane in Springfield.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the new “Step Up to the Plate” baseball t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220. Donate at any CBC blood drive or the CBC Donor Center and you will be automatically entered in the grand prize drawing. One lucky donor will win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds game against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park and the Cole Swindell concert immediately after the game.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.