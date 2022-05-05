Wright-Patterson command welcomes new ‘Sims Holodeck’ simulator lab

Essentially a space with desks, chairs, and workstations, “The Sims Holodeck will be a space that will allow companies to visit and demonstrate their products,” said Dylan Greco, Innovation Team program manager.

AFLCMC is responsible for the life cycles of Air Force weapon systems from inception to retirement.

Part of the center’s Agile Combat Support Directorate, the Simulators Division acquires and modernizes training systems to “enhance lethality and readiness by growing a diverse workforce motivated to sharpen the warfighter’s bite,” the center said.

“These spaces will support the warfighter and support the future,” Kirkwood said.

The idea for the Holodeck was brought up through the Agile Combat Support Pitch-In contest in 2019 and was selected as the winner, said Margaret Merkle, lead program manager of the Innovation Team.

Construction began in March 2021, and included installation of commercial and AFNET internet, a layout with moving workstations, a raised ceiling and more.

Audio and video capabilities will be installed this summer, AFLCMC said.